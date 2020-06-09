Luca, Ryleigh and Ayva will miss their Auntie G, Anthony and Lina will miss their sister, Ellyn will miss her daughter, and her peers will miss a dear friend. We all love you so much Gianna. She was preceded in death by her father Peter Rizzuto, and is survived by her mother Ellyn, older brother and his wife Anthony & Lina Rizzuto.
Our beloved Gianna Marie Rizzuto of Aspen, Colorado took her own life on the night of May 31st. She was 36 years old. Gianna was the strongest willed woman many of us had ever met, whether we agreed with the direction of that will or not. From her self-bedazzled shoes to her hand sewn hoody and homemade earrings, she was always genuine. Gianna's beauty and sincere love were only matched by her perpetual torment. She brought immeasurable light to us, but that light was met by a corresponding darkness. Eventually the pull in the other direction was too much to overcome. She loved others so deeply, so fiercely, but did not reciprocate that love to herself. We can only hope that peace has found a home within Gianna now, a peace that never found her here on earth. Her intelligence, determination, caring nature, love, humor and loyalty will be a forceful presence that's dearly missed for eternity. Something is now broken inside us, as it is with the system she was caught up in. Mental illness in our community has been neglected, and the disregard of it's power continues to lead us down the path of drug abuse, overdoses and suicide. The questions and emptiness will consume a part of us forever.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Man threatening ‘he had a gun’ at El Jebel City Market arrested without incident
- Homeless encampment near Aspen going well, growing, residents say
- Aspen’s businesses register for voucher stimulus program
- Former roommate dispute nets felony extortion charge
- Recommendations on Basalt shooting range starting to get attention
- Black Lives Matter supporters hold fourth Aspen protest in eight days
- Local news in brief
- Aspen real estate snapshot: Highest and lowest sale of the week
The Upload
- Alycin Bektesh, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
-
- 0
This week: Local activism continues in support of Black Lives Matter and demanding justice for the death of George Floyd while in police custody, a local bar bends the public health order as phase two reopening allows more patrons within dining establishments, and Pitkin County has a dozen n…
The Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Extended stay: Summer renters are increasingly opting to remain in Aspen, longer
- Dr. Fauci, David Byrne to partake in virtual 2020 Aspen Ideas Festival; content to focus on ‘what’s happening in America right now’
- Five boats carrying invasive mussels intercepted at Ruedi Reservoir
- Drone locates overdue hikers on early attempt of Four Pass Loop
- Homeless encampment near Aspen going well, growing, residents say
- Bar versus restaurant discrepancies come to light amid weekend reopenings
- Weekend of activism planned in Aspen
- Black Lives Matter demonstration in Aspen grows to more than 100 on Wednesday
- Recommendations on Basalt shooting range starting to get attention
- Mountain Fair gets back to local roots amid virus restrictions; NYC’s Intersect Art takes over Aspen Art in virtual showing room, announces community partners
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In