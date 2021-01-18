Glen Crandall Nielsen was born on August 15, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois to Dr. Andrew and Irene Nielsen. He died in Centennial, Colorado on January 4, 2021 at the age of 91. He and his sister, Patricia, grew up in Oak Park and attended Oak Park-River Forest Township High School. A favorite vacation spot for the family was their cabin/lake house on Delevan Lake, Wisconsin where Glen learned to water ski and navigate various types of boats. That love of boats followed Glen throughout his life, from crewing on a friend’s sailboat to Mackinac Island to spending time in the waters of the San Juan Islands.
Glen graduated from Northwestern University in 1950 with a degree in psychology. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. It was here that Glen met his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Kay Smith.
After serving 2 years in the Army during the Korean War, Glen began his career in commercial/industrial real estate with the firm of Farr Chinock and Sampson. Greater Chicagoland was his territory, and in 1969 Glen and a partner, Phil Cornes, founded their own firm, Cornes and Nielsen.
Glen and Mary Kay raised four children in Palatine, Illinois. Their passion for skiing began in college in the mountains of Colorado where the family spent nearly all of their vacations until Glen and Mary Kay moved to Snowmass in 1982. In addition to skiing, he loved to play tennis, hike the nearby trails, lift weights, and read the Wall Street Journal on his deck with a view of Aspen Mountain and Independence Pass in the distance. Glen and Mary Kay traveled the world, from Russia and China to boating down a river in France.
The couple moved to the retirement community, Wind Crest, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado in 2017, yet always missed the mountain town where they made incredible friends and memories.
Glen was well-known for his boisterous laugh and sense of humor, his love of anything that could be considered dessert, and knowing nearly all jazz crooners from the 1940’s to today.
Glen is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, his four children Dr. Amy Phelps, Kay Mikesky, Kurt Nielsen, and Steve Nielsen, sons-in-law Dr. Dennis Phelps and Dr. Alan Mikesky, and grandchildren Dr. Reid Phelps, Vreni Nielsen, Jason Phelps, Kristi Mikesky, Hannah Nielsen, Sean Nielsen, Shane Mikesky, as well as 3 great-grandchildren James, Luke, and Victoria Phelps.
Details regarding a celebration of Glen’s life with friends and family have not been finalized at this time. Donations in Glen’s honor can be made to the Snowmass Chapel.
