On Saturday, January 9th, 2021, Jarrett Matthew Workman, loving partner, son, brother and friend, passed away at 32 years old.
Jarrett was born in Alameda, CA on August 9th, 1988 to Janice and Jeffrey Workman. Jarrett spent a majority of his childhood and teenage years in San Clemente, CA where he developed a love for both the beach and the mountains. His love for adventure and the mountains brought him to Colorado in 2008 and he settled permanently in the Roaring Fork Valley. In 2012, he found the love of his life, Rosie Sullivan. He had recently founded his own plumbing company and was discovering a new path as an entrepreneur.
Adventure and discovery were Jarrett’s real passions and joys. He was a true outdoorsman, and was the happiest when out in nature. Climbing 14er’s, snowboarding, fishing, paddle boarding and camping were among his favorite activities. He had recently discovered backcountry skiing and was eager to explore deeper into his favorite mountains in the winter months. Remote control airplanes had turned from a hobby to a fast-growing collection; and he could often be found out in Crown Mountain Park flying his planes and entertaining the people they drew. Jarrett was a lover of all animals, and they felt that, often coming out of hiding just for him. He adored his cat, Jupiter, with every ounce of his being. He was a fierce lover and friend, known for his deep loyalty and amazing hugs. His family was his world, they talked regularly and loved adventuring together. A mama’s boy, his father’s son, protective brother, unconditional lover, a deeply loyal friend, strong, passionate and sharp witted, yet sensitive, caring and kind; are how Jarrett will be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Jarrett was preceded in death by his grandmother, Velda Workman, grandfather, Jerry Workman, and uncle, Tom Emberley. He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Janice Workman, sister Molly Workman, fiancé Rosie Sullivan, grandparents Gordon and Sylvia Emberley, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021, with more details to come.
