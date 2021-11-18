Kirk Randall “Zip” Trotter of Claremore, OK, passed away on November 11, 2021, at the age of 69, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born in Tulsa on January 14, 1952 to W.R. and Erma Trotter. Kirk was, until the mid 70’s, “Livin’ on Tulsa Time”. He then moved to Basalt, CO where he worked for decades as a lineman at McDavid Bros. Aviation in Aspen, CO. Kirk joined his sister to live in Claremore, Ok in 2008.
Always, Kirk’s main passion was music! Kirk, aka “Zip” ( like many in his family tree) was an accomplished musician! Kirk’s father was good friends with Bob Wills, famed Western swing musician and bandleader of the “Texas Playboys”! Kirk started guitar lessons in his teens with another renowned Texas Playboy rhythm guitarist Eldon Shamblin, becoming a talented lead guitarist. He, at 16, “The Hereafter“ played their first paying gig with a surprise! The surprise…. his first gig turned out to be in a gay bar! Wisely, fearing his parents would put an end to his music future, he did not tell his folks the surprise!
Wild Heart Ranch,
P O Box 170 Foyil, OK 74301
StreetCats, Inc.
6520 E. 60th St., Tulsa, OK 74145
