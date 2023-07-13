Alexandra (Lexi) Rae DeYoung, a leader in women’s health and empowerment, passed-on to her Lord unexpectedly on July 3, 2023 at the age of 28. Lexi's life was taken by a Type 1 Diabetes episode in the middle of the night. She went to bed in the evening and did not wake up in the morning.Lexi grew-up in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Her first and most treasured role was as a big sister to her brother Tucker and sister Cole; a role she approached with much love and care, and a little discipline…when needed. Lexi attended Forest Bluff Montessori, Lake Bluff Middle School, Culver Academy as a Duchossois Scholar, and graduated from Lake Forest Academy. Lexi faced many daunting challenges in her life. At the age of 11, she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and one year later with Celiac Disease. The need to constantly focus on food to keep herself alive led to an eating disorder in her mid-teens. Managing diabetes required her to continuously count carbohydrates, while celiac disease required dodging any foods containing gluten. Both are life threatening and present an incredible burden, particularly for a teenager, at a time in their life when their primary goal is to be “normal”. Rather than fall victim to these diseases, Lexi faced them head-on with persistence and determination to overcome them and lead an ordinary life. But Lexi was far from ordinary. She was a gifted athlete and an exceptionally accomplished student full of curiosity and passion. Her positive energy, sense of adventure, and fierce loyalty brought her many deep friendships which she truly treasured throughout her life. Lexi’s adventuresome spirit led her to move to California and attend college at the University of San Diego where she graduated with degrees in Finance and Economics.While a student at the University of San Diego, Lexi started sharing her journey and its many challenges openly and honestly on a new communication technology; Instagram. She quickly received requests for help from other people struggling with similar challenges. Her willingness to be vulnerable, coupled with her desire to support others, enabled her to be a lifesaving inspiration to these young women.After graduating from college, Lexi made the bold decision to focus full-time on helping women struggling with their health. She left her corporate agency role with very little in her bank account and refused any financial help from her family. She bet on her ability to make a difference and launched a business focused on healthy fitness and nutrition for women struggling with eating disorders and related diseases. She later merged her business to build Alignment Athletics, a multi-channel platform that has supported thousands of people by holistically aligning nutrition, fitness and personal development. Lexi spent the last five years of her life dedicated to helping transform the lives of countless women. Her impact on the health and wellness community was profound. One can visit her Instagram page and see hundreds of comments from Lexi’s clients and friends thanking her for saving their lives. Lexi’s critical work continues to serve as an enduring source of inspiration for women across the country. While Lexi loved her work, she was also proud of the deep relationships she had with her family, extended family, and friends. She was fiercely loyal and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She whole-heartedly invested her energy in relationships and helping others. She recently found great joy spending more time with her brother and sister as they all had relocated to the Austin, TX area.Lexi's large and extended family will greatly miss her joy, energy, smiles and never-ending kindness. She was a the oldest of her siblings and many of her cousins, and took the role seriously, as if she had to make sure everyone was "ok" at every occasion. Her family is determined to carry on the great example she set for everyone and her passion for empowering women. Lexi was recently interviewed on a podcast and when asked how she would like to be remembered, she responded “for the way I make people feel”. In her honor, please work to spread hope and kindness, focusing on how you make other people feel.Lexi is survived by her parents Christine and Todd DeYoung of Snowmass Village, CO; her brother, Tucker DeYoung of Ft Hood, TX; her sister, Cole DeYoung of Austin, TX, her grandparents, Joan and Sam Brown of The Villages, FL and Tom Rae of Dallas, TX, and her many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Lexi was preceded in death by her grandparents Marcia and Robert DeYoung of Holland, MI.A service to celebrate Lexi's life will be held on Friday, July 21 at 3:00 at the Snowmass Chapel in Snowmass Village, CO. Livestream at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BSqSQWs0ao