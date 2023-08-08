Alice Elizabeth Moore, age 84 of El Jebel, Colorado, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, after a 10-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Leonard Allen Strait; her son John "Chip" Strait and his wife Darla Dixon Strait and their two children Emmalyn and Cooper (Aspen, CO); her two younger brothers Dave and Tom Moore of Florida.
Alice was born in Greenwich, CT, on March 29, 1939 to Leticia Clark and Halsey Moore. Alice had the proud legacy of being a descendant of Navy Admiral William Frederick "Bull" Halsey, Jr. In 1945 Japan surrendered WWII upon his ship, the USS Missouri.
In 2011, Alice and Len moved across the country to the Roaring Fork Valley from their home in Maine to be closer to their grandchildren. Alice made many, many friends through the Senior Center in El Jebel, the Cancer Center in Glenwood Springs and her community in Blue Lake. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife. She had boundless optimism, empathy and compassion and was the light of our lives. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.