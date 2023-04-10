Alexander Charles Sych was born in Winnipeg, Canada on Oct. 4, 1931, to a pair of Ukrainian refugees of the Russian Civil War that followed the Great War. As all children did in his generation, he walked uphill both ways to school in thigh-deep snow — that is, until he discovered skis, and it was all downhill from there. Alex built his first set of skis from barrel staves and started sliding down the banks of the Red River. He climbed the biggest hills around which were found behind telephone poles where the prairie wind accumulated huge snow drifts.
At 15, Alex ran away from home and school seeking adventure and gold mining in the northern mountains. To qualify for the job and to dodge his parents and the authorities, he told the recruiter he was 18 and his name was Charles Alexander Maple. Hard rock gold mining deep underground with picks, widow-maker drills and dynamite is a dangerous and exhausting profession, but one that “Chuck” was seemingly born for. Hours of toil, shoveling ore into carts, drilling and packing dynamite, made him strong. Learning the various and sundry jobs around the mine made him knowledgeable and confident. He survived a cave-in, and until his dying day he claimed some kind of presence protected him from the death that crashed down around him.
Wary of the dangers of mining, an uncle got him a job at a Windsor Ford automobile factory, but his passion was skiing, so he headed west to Alberta. To fund his passion for skiing, he took any job available and served in such positions as cabbie, bus driver, packhorse guide, reprographic printer, carpenter, mechanic, auto-transporter, and eventually, ski instructor. One summer he took a job as a passenger snowcat driver and tour guide at the Columbia Ice Field and in the pre-dawn before the first tourists arrived, he hiked and skied in the early sunlight, a spectacle that brought delight to all in sight, including his future wife. Bryce Mann, a “spinster” from Vancouver working as a waitress at the Ice Field Chalet, told the other women she worked with, “that one will be mine.” By the end of the tourist season, they were in love, and by October, “Chuck” had legally changed his name.
On Nov. 15, 1955, they were married. Their love would last 68 years — the longest amongst their peers. Bryce was the true delight to all those in sight, a sharp wit and a cunning that is truly stunning. She became the rock that tethered his wanderlust and built their life. Bryce bore their three children: Marlene, Mike and Sandy. As a young family they roamed North America, going from Jasper to Vermont, and finally, to Colorado.
“Chuck” became the Western President of the Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance and the 7th western Canada certified ski instructor. He would go on to be an instructor, supervisor and/or director of Banff/Norquay, Gray Rocks Inn/Tremblant, Jasper/Mt. Whistler, Mount Snow, Vermont, and Aspen ski schools. He built his first home in West Dover, Vermont, but in 1968 he drove west to find the next great place, phoning in from pay phones to tell Bryce of his chase. His plan was to check every spot from Colorado to Utah and California. Just one day in Vail was enough to know that it would fail. Aspen was next, and here he proclaimed this must be the place and the Maple family raced from Vermont to Aspen as soon as school was out. They lived in Difficult Campground for an entire summer as Chuck constructed the house that still stands on the corner of Gibson and Neale. It was here in Aspen that he spent his last 55 years, teaching people to ski in the winters and finding other employment in the summers while his family schooled, skied, hiked, biked and kayaked putting down deep roots in the mountain soil.
Chuck was a storyteller, a cabin seller, a hard rock miner who grasped at something a little finer. He lived the American dream, creating something out of nothing and was the most stubborn man you would ever meet. It was often Chuck’s way or the highway and he was certain that he was the best skier who had ever lived — and he may have been right, for he certainly was a sight. At over 80 years old, Chuck still skied like the young and the bold—straight-lining Spar Gulch right past the bar. Somehow this not-so-humble genius made it big in Aspen. He collected cars, motorcycles, bikes, boats and cigarette butts and made a lifetime of memories into photo collages that still line his walls. He was an anti-government man yelling that the city of Aspen has no plan! At nearly 90 he still would find the ladder his children had attempted to scatter and shovel the roof to give proof to all that he was still aloof. He was a giant to all that knew him.
He lived a love story full of glory and in the end, it became so much more than a dream — it was real. Chuck passed away at 6 p.m. on March 15, 2023, at the age of 91. He was surrounded by the loved ones he had joined and created, who held his hand long after he had faded.
Chuck is survived by his beautiful bride, Bryce Maple, and their children, Marlene Mickey (Jim), Mike (Julie) and Sandy (Karen) Maple; his grandchildren, Wiley and Alexandra Maple, Abby Skujina (Toms) and Katherine Avery Mickey, Quinby and Ramona Maple — and one great grandchild, Laila Augusta Skujina.