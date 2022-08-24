Charles J. Meola, 76, of Snowmass Village and Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully last summer on July 23, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife and longtime "soulmate," Mary Ann Quinn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Celonise and Vincent Meola, and brother Jim Meola.
Chuck was a U.S. Navy veteran (Vietnam), college graduate and construction contractor in Snowmass Village for over 40 years. He was an architect, a foreman and a uniquely skilled tradesman, all in one professional courteous package. Chuck was first to help others and he treated everyone with respect. He always had a smile on his face and that smile was contagious. A perfect gentleman.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned for summer 2023 to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to MountainRescueAspen.org or Tidewellhospice.org of Sarasota.