Christie Ann Kienast, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 17, 2023, in her Aspen Colorado home where she has lived for over 50 years. She was born on January 16, 1940, in North Platte, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her father, Dana J. Schneider, her mother Marie A. Schneider, and brothers, Dana J. Schneider Jr. and Timothy S. Schneider.
Christie first and foremost was a mother. The quintessential stay-at-home Mom. Her children were her primary purpose in life and her love was unconditional as she walked this path, raising five boys, and caring for many others along the way. The Kienast home was a loving, safe place for all who entered, and Christie was the heart and soul of the home.
Her first visit to Aspen was a ski trip while still in college with her family and she remarked to her parents that this was the most beautiful place she had ever been and where she wanted to live. Fortunately she was able to make that dream a reality. Once here, Christie was enthusiastic about the Aspen community and volunteered in many roles over the years, her first role was as a den mother for the Cub Scouts along with Annie Carter. She served as a Board Member for the Aspen Historical Society and on the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission for two years. She served over twenty-five years at the Thrift shop and held leadership roles as their Vice President and President during that time. Christie also served two terms on the Aspen Hall of Fame Board and three years with the Aspen Visiting Nurses. The Kienast family enjoyed many good times participating at the St Marys annual St. Patricks Day fund raiser. She often recalled making coleslaw with John & Bobby at her feet. Christie was also an accomplished painter which included painting many of Aspens west end Victorians. The inside of her beloved home is filled with her hand painted furniture and acrylic artwork.
Christie is survived by her five sons, Michael Kienast, his wife Susie Kienast, their daughter Kaila Taylor and five great-grandchildren, Marie, Millie, Kayson, Holland, and Presley. Paul Kienast and his three children, daughter Mary Janelle Quimby and one great-grandchild Mary Jacqueline, and two sons, John and Mark. Her middle son, Stephen Kienast. John Kienast and his two children, Isabel and Crosby. Robert Kienast and his three children, Theodore, Eloisa, and Julian.
Christie had a wonderful life, as she also touched many lives, she was kind, gentle, loving, and strong. She will be missed. She asked for two things to be put on her headstone, number one, I Love You, and number two, I have five sons.
We love you too Mom! See you Soon.
Funeral Mass to be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Aspen on Thursday,
August 24th at 10:30am. Burial to follow Mass at Aspen Red Butte Cemetery