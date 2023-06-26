It is with sadness that we share that Craig J. Helm passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 55.
He died at home in Glenwood Springs, surrounded by love and his family. Craig was an engineer and worked with his family business for most of his life, but his most important focus was family.
Born in Illinois, he moved with his family to Aspen in 1974. He graduated from Aspen High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor’s of science degree in engineering from CU-Boulder, where he met his wife, Paula. His daughters will tell you the smartest thing he ever did was to convince her to go out with him.
They lived their lives and raised their three daughters in the mountains of Colorado. As a family, they shared adventures in the mountains, skiing, skinning, hiking, biking, camping and paddleboarding, instilling a love of the outdoors, of activity, of camaraderie and of stewardship.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Covemaker Helm; his daughters, Shay, Sarah and Emma; his parents, Bob and Sue Helm; a brother, Eric (Cynthia) Helm; sisters, Jean (Harold) Barel-Helm and Bonnie Helm; a niece, Anya Barel; nephews, Cory Barel, and Riley and Cooper Helm; and his mother-in-law, June Sadler.
Craig’s life was cut short, but he lived it to the fullest. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. for friends and family at 11000 Snowmass Creek Road, Snowmass, Colorado.
Online condolences and information on the Memorial can be found at farnumholtfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing. If you would like to donate in Craig’s memory, please consider the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/, or Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, rfov.org/donate.