David Amory, a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling and friend, left us when he passed away at home in Aspen on May 8, 2023, from complications with cancer. Dave was a warm, friendly guy who always was ready for time connecting with friends and family. In the last few years, his heart was full with the welcoming of his two grandchildren.
He was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, to Tom and Nancy Amory, growing up skiing the mountains in the Northeast. He moved to Colorado in 1967 to attend Denver University where he majored in English. His passion for skiing brought him to Aspen in 1976. Dave met the love of his life, Peggy, in Aspen and they made a life there that was full of laughter, skiing and adventure. After becoming a father, he instilled this love of skiing and adventure in his son.
He was a passionate skier and became a beloved Aspen Mountain ski instructor to many over the course of 43 years. He was known as “Amo” on the mountain and easily could be found with his bright gold helmet and smooth carving lines. In the summer seasons, Dave would trade in his skis for golf clubs and instruct the youth of Aspen through the Junior Golf program.
We will miss Dave greatly and will forever hold all the wonderful memories shared with him in our hearts. In Aspen and Carbondale, Dave is survived by his wife, Peggy (they shared 48 years together); their son, Jesse, and daughter-in-law, Allison; grandchildren Nora and Arlo; and his dog, Cody.
He also is survived by his sister, Hope Bachelder, of Wenham, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Tuck.
A celebration of Dave’s life is being planned for later this summer.