Donald Morris Higbie Jr. passed away at the age of 67 at home attended by his daughter on the morning of April 27th, 2022 after a long battle with COPD. He was born on March 29th, 1955 in Oceanside, CA to Joan Fisher Higbie and Donald Morris Higbie Sr.
His mother Joan married Mead Metcalf in the early 60’s, and he grew up with the Crystal Palace family. Don attended school in Aspen, CO from kindergarten through his senior year. In his adolescence, Don was mentored by local biologist and teacher Bob Lewis. While in high school he helped pioneer and build Aspen’s pedestrian mall.
After graduating from Ripon College in Wisconsin with a Bachelors in Biology, Don moved on to a summer internship at Harvard Med. Before he was to attend his first semester at Harvard, he opted to go on a kayaking trip then returned to Aspen instead. He tended bar at many local hotspots including Mezzaluna and the Woody Creek Tavern among others. His love for diving led him to leave the cold for warmer destinations. First stop Maui, but the waters were too rough for year-round diving.
He married Dana Gail “Jones'' in Aspen at his mother’s home. Known to Dana’s family as “end of the road Don,” he then moved to a remote island in Honduras as a divemaster in Cayos Cochinos. Soon after, on his dive boat back in Honduras, Don announced that he was to be a father on international waters via radio. Don and Dana survived two small plane crashes into the ocean, and while with their daughter endured Hurricane Mitch while living in the Caribbean. This never stopped Don from heading out on his boat into hurricane conditions to fetch Dana her birthday lobster.
The Higbie family left Cayos Cochinos for Maya Ha, a resort on the Riviera Maya in Mexico located between Mahahual and Xcalak, where Don continued as a dive master and opened a dive shop. Dana started and managed the resort’s gift shop. Eventually they found their way back to the Roaring Fork Valley so Sophia could attend school in the U.S.
Don and Sophia volunteered for several years, leading the front of the race on a motorcycle as an emergency vehicle in the Independence Pass Foundation bike race, a fundraiser for the foundation his early mentor Bob Lewis founded. Don remained involved in local environmental conservation, and he and his daughter located Boreal toads thought to be extinct in the area and guided Colorado Parks and Wildlife to their habitat.
Many will recall his ability to identify almost any species of plant and animal by its scientific name, for his ability to take apart and fix anything, and his deep desire for adventure and knowledge. He is remembered by his family and friends for his wit and humor, love for the environment, and deep love for his family.
He is survived by his wife Dana and daughter Sophia Kai Higbie of Basalt, sister Kim Higbie of Hakalau, Hawaii, his aunt Susan Fox of Lakewood, CO, cousins Cary Tamburro of Portland, OR, Mathew Griswald of Denver, Brian Fox of Derby, UK, and numerous cousins in Australia.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Independence Pass Foundation or support coral reef conservation of the Mesoamerican reef through Healthyreefs.org. A small gathering is to be held at a later time, please call for further information.