Devoted son and proud father and grandfather Dr. Dan Edward Weitzenkorn passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 66. Born on July 11, 1956 in Lakeland, Florida, he graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1974. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Medicinal Chemistry with Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of Florida. It was there that he also received his medical degree. Following medical school, he completed an internship in internal medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado, a residency in ophthalmology at the University of South Florida in Tampa, and was certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. Chasing a childhood dream to raise a family in the mountains, he started the Roaring Fork Eye clinic in 1992 in Colorado, with offices in Glenwood Springs and Aspen. He raised his two daughters with former wife Trish Golay in the Roaring Fork Valley, instilling in them a deep love of the outdoors. He later moved to Marion, North Carolina, and joined Morganton Eye Physicians in 2016. He is remembered as a talented doctor and great outdoorsman, with a deep appreciation for his family. Proud father of Rachel Weitzenkorn (Sasha Klupchak) and Michelle Weitzenkorn. Adoring grandfather to Mirah Weitzenkorn. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Weitzenkorn and is survived by his father Paul Weitzenkorn and his siblings Bonnie Weitzenkorn Bernstein and Judy (Dave) Miller. For funeral service information, contact Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland, Florida, at 863-682-0111. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the ACLU. May his memory be for a blessing.
