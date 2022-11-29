Long time Aspen Mountain ski patroller, Ed “Mex” Pfab, passed away on November 12, 2022, from complications from a broken pelvis after an accidental fall.
Ed was born on May 31, 1949, on a farm in Bernard, Iowa where he learned to work hard, be thrifty, love the earth and family, help your friends and neighbors and be kind. He experienced all the hard work of farming and relished it. He started driving at age seven and carried that ‘I can do this’ spirit throughout his life.
After a year at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, Colorado called to him, and he moved to Denver to attend DU. A phone call to come to Aspen at Rick’s Racks at Christmas break in 1969, set him on his life’s path.
He seized the mountain lifestyle and began his journey of happy living. Working and learning to ski at Aspen Highlands, he realized skiing was his passion. In 1976, he joined the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol, where he started his many years of, as he called it, his ‘paid winter vacation’. Dubbed “Mex” in the early years, you could always spot him on the mountain, with his white 1980’s racing helmet, mismatched gloves and poles, meandering gracefully down all runs equally. One of his fondest memories was forerunning the downhill in the 1983 World Cup. He had a passion for Traynor, and the picture shown here shows him soaking up the peace and beauty found on T6. It was his happy place. These past few years he often commented that he was winding down his mediocre career. However, all on the patrol knew he was being his usual sarcastic self, as he took great pride in his work, and genuinely believed his career of skiing to be the best profession possible. Like everything in life, he wanted to do it all and embraced every aspect of patrolling. No matter the detail, his motto was ‘just do it.’ He was a unique ‘character,’ and for everyone who worked with Mex, there is a story to tell.
Ed made his living for many years in the construction industry. With his usual hard work ethic, smarts and ‘can do’ attitude, he learned and could do all facets of the trades, but became a master at carpentry. A perfectionist, he built many homes and completed many projects and remodels in the Roaring Fork Valley. Each summer, he worked so hard to get it all done before the lifts started spinning and winter play could begin.
During the 70’s, he discovered his other passion of rugby and played with the Gentlemen of Aspen for many years. He worked hard for this sport, both on and off the pitch, He played hard too, and a highlight was touring with the team to England in 1977. He loved every moment of his time with this group of men. He was a true ‘gentleman.’
In 1978, he married Jane, a fellow Iowan, and they lived, loved and played together in Aspen until 1982, when they moved to the then ‘far away’ Emma and began his labor of love, building their beloved home on Sopris Creek Road. Raising two kids and working full time, he often worked half the night to get the next thing done. He had endless energy. He loved his country life of gardening, raising a few cows, pigs, and chickens, building a barn and being part of a wonderful neighborhood community. He was farmer Ed and always dropped everything if someone needed a ditch cleaned, a tractor tire repaired,bales picked up, or anything fixed – whatever. The true ideas and fix it man, who was always there to help. He was ever present on Sopris Creek Road and many a yarn was spun over the fence. Our “cow whisperer,” “the glue of the neighborhood,” “a force of nature” - he was all those things.
Ed’s greatest peace was his garden, and it was big. Fifty tomato plants big. Each spring he filled the house with starter plants and by fall the house was full of the fruits of his labor. But planting memories of the cycles of gardening in his children and precious granddaughter was what he considered his greatest crop. He showed them the beauty of an ordinary life and the joy of eating a fresh tomato off the vine. He always had faith they could figure things out, while also looking out for them. He and his wife Jane cherished their family-centered, country lifestyle. He loved his family deeply and constantly.
Time with his Iowa family or the families of choice here in the valley were dear to Ed. He could always be counted on to have the most interesting, sarcastic, and thought-provoking perspective on things. Though quiet by nature, when he smiled, it filled you up.
He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. He is survived by his wife Jane (Cigrand), daughter Kacey (Locsin), son-in-law Alexei (Locsin), granddaughter Zoe (Locsin), son Kyle (Pfab), four siblings, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Ed was a special breed of human. Whether skiing, calving, irrigating, hiking, camping, gardening, sailing, building things or loving his friends and family, he created the life he loved and made the ordinary parts of life something special. “Steady Eddie,” “a straight up guy,” “fearless.” Your friends and family will miss you so.
If you have a memory or story you would like to share, please email Kacey at kpfab@msn.com. In lieu of flowers, or donations, go ski the powder for Ed. Memorial information to follow.