“Gerry” Wyrsch passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in La Jolla, California. He was 66.
“Gerry” was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the youngest of eight children of Fred R. and Catherine Brigid (O’Connor) Wyrsch. He attended and graduated from Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, George Washington University (BA) in Washington, D.C. (1982) and the University of Denver (JD) Sturm College of Law in Denver (1992), where he was selected to serve on The Denver Law Review staff. He was a member of the State Bar of Colorado starting in 1992.
While in Washington, D.C., Gerry attended George Washington University as a night student. He worked full-time on the legislative staff of three U.S. senators. He later was named to the professional staff of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. In his view, the greatest accomplishment during his tenure in our nation’s capitol was meeting and marrying his wife of 41 years, Martha Brown, of Laramie, Wyoming, who served on the legislative staff of U.S. Sen. Alan K. Simpson of Wyoming. They met at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill, on Valentine’s Day.
He and Martha moved to Denver in 1987. Before starting law school in Denver, he was appointed to serve as the assistant regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Region VIII, in Denver. During law school, he worked part-time in the office of the Denver City Attorney, the general counsel’s office of a major regional bank and in the office of a small local law practice.
After graduating from law school, he worked as an associate attorney for two Denver law firms, transitioning in house to executive vice president, general counsel and director for a family-owned bank holding company. While practicing in Denver, he was proud to be inducted into the Thompson G. Marsh Inn of the American Inns of Court. When opportunities arose for the family outside of Colorado, moving first to North Carolina, then Texas, Oregon and California, he continued to consult in the areas of banking regulation and compliance.
“Gerry” was a committed and loving husband and father. He participated in his children’s lives and development as much as possible. He served on individual school boards and committees, assisted with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, sports activities and community service projects. He continued to serve on parent advisory boards and fundraising positions at their colleges. He loved to see them active and involved and was always very proud of them.
“Gerry” is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha (Brown) Wyrsch of Snowmass Village, Colorado; and his children; Peter (Nicole) Wyrsch of Denver and Martha C. “Molly” Wyrsch of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He also is survived by his siblings: Katie Ellen Wyrsch, Mary Ann Wyrsch, Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson, Martha Josephine Wyrsch and Tom J. Wyrsch, all of Kansas City.
He is predeceased by his parents, Fred R. Wyrsch and Catherine Brigid (Wyrsch) Cusick; his brother, Fred R. Jr. (Nancy) Wyrsch; and his sister, Margaret “Margie” Manning.
Memorial contributions are requested to be sent to Ronald McDonald House of San Diego, California (p2p.onecause.com/2023together) or the WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana (nationalww2museum.org/give). Both of these organizations were important to “Gerry.”
Services will be private.