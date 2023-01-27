H.E. Richey aka "Dr. H" moved to Aspen in 1967, in search of the perfect ski town. As a pharmacist, he worked at Carl's Pharmacy for many years before opening The Drug Company. He taught his children a sense of adventure with his "voyages of discovery", he encouraged curiosity, independence and most importantly, to never be ordinary. Preceded in death by his wife, Penny and son, Adam. Survived by his children Hank, Regan and Piper and his grandchildren Josie, Rowan, Elle and Sloane
