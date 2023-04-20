Joan Carolyn Ivers Gantzel, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023. Her husband of 54 years, Steen G Gantzel, was by her side, just as he had been during every day of her five-year illness.
Joan was born in New Haven, CT, on July 22, 1942, to Jack and Helen Ivers. Joan and her younger sister Barbara spent their childhood in New Haven, attending Hamden Hall Country Day school from kindergarten through 12th grade. Joan matriculated to Cornell University and graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts in 1964.
Like many others growing up in the New York metropolitan area, after graduation Joan made her way to New York City and worked at a law office for a few years. She also undertook graduate studies at Yale University for a period of time as she contemplated different career options.
But her life trajectory took an unexpected turn when she decided to pack up her green Renault and drive to Colorado with a friend to live in Aspen for the winter as she had developed a great love for skiing. Joan worked at a small law firm in town, where one of the few perks available to the employees was free ski lesson coupons.
Taking a page from a Hollywood romance script, Joan fell in love with her ski instructor during her very first ski lesson on Buttermilk Mountain. The dashing Danish ski instructor was Steen Gantzel, who was also the proprietor of the Christiana Lodge on Main Street in Aspen.
Joan and Steen married in October of 1968 and had two children, Katie (Gantzel) Waldeck and Neil Lindholm Gantzel. Steen’s daughter from a prior marriage, Amy (Gantzel) Godfrey, also grew up at the Gantzel’s home in the West End of Aspen.
Joan and Steen ran the Christiana Lodge for the next thirty years, hosting family and friends for countless holidays and occasions over the years. With her yellow legal pad under her arm, Joan ran a tight ship at the lodge while Steen was at Buttermilk teaching skiing. Both Amy and Katie would help at the front desk.
In addition to skiing, Joan and Steen were active tennis players at the Smuggler Racquet Club for many years. Joan was also a skilled bridge player and loved to play bridge with a wide circle of friends. Joan also volunteered her time at the Aspen Thrift Shop and was part of the Aspen Community Church.
Later in life Joan could be spotted during her daily walks up and down Meadows Road and throughout the Aspen Meadows Resort, crossing paths with friends and chatting with summer visitors.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Ivers, and her son, Neil Gantzel. She is survived by her loving husband Steen, daughter Katie (Gantzel) Waldeck, step-daughter Amy (Gantzel) Godfrey, sister Barbara Stevenson, and grandchildren William Godfrey, Abby Godfrey, Charlotte Godfrey, Emma Godfrey, Nicholas Waldeck and Lindsay Waldeck.
We will always miss Joan’s organizational skills, her witty humor, her endless patience, and her gentle spirit. We will always think of her when we ski on her favorite run at Buttermilk…Buckskin.
Joan will be laid to rest in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.