Joanie Storey Guglielmo, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family, on July 2, 2023, at her home of 33 years, in Basalt, Colorado.
Joanie was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 19, 1950, to the late Pasquale and Mary Guglielmo. Joanie was the second oldest of six children and attended William H. Hall High School in West Hartford and Chamberlain Jr. College in Boston.
Joanie and her sister Patty moved to Aspen in 1972 to ski and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. She started her Aspen journey at the Blue Spruce Lodge, then worked at the Weinerstube Restaurant as a hostess for Helmet and Gerhardt. She was married to Alan Storey from 1977 to 1983.
On any given day, she could be found riding her road bike or cross-country skiing in the valley. True to what brought her to the area, Joanie loved skiing. Snowmass was her mountain, and she had her boys skiing Gowdys before they graduated kindergarten. Joanie enjoyed hiking up the resort slopes, too. She was hiking up Snowmass way before uphilling was cool. Joanie welcomed any and all into her home to enjoy the valley.
Joanie is survived by her children, Andy (Paula) Storey and Cody (Emily) Storey; a grandson, Bjorn Storey; and her brothers, Peter (Linda) Guglielmo, Paul (Amy) Guglielmo, Phil Guglielmo and Patrick (Sally) Guglielmo.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patty Chambers.
A service will be held at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Basalt on Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held anytime after 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Arbaney Park.