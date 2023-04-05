To our beloved, family and friends: Longtime Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley resident Johnny Cahill passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 12, 2023.
John was the devoted husband to his magnificent wife, the late Bonita Cahill, and is survived by his daughter, Ashe Cahill-Lehr (Dave); grandson, Jack; sister, Spring (Cahill) Green (Bob); brothers David Cahill (Andrea) and Peter Cahill (Trish); and many nieces and nephews.
John was co-founder of Resort Management Services with Bonita for 35 years. He lived his final years in southwest Colorado, where he spent his time operating his real estate company in Aspen, woodworking, fly-tying, gardening, enjoying his grandson, and of course, fishing.
A celebration of his life will be held May 20 in Olathe, Colorado. To read the full obituary and memorial details, visit everloved.com/life-of/john-cahill/.