Marianne “Mimi” Couch Teschner died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 80 on February 9, 2023. Mimi was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 15, 1942, and lived in Shreveport, Louisiana during her childhood. Like many of the women in her family, she attended Camp Waldemar of Hunt, Texas, where she was voted Ideal Girl by her fellow campers. She attended C.E. Byrd High School, Sweet Briar College, and University of Geneva, Switzerland.
After graduation from University of Geneva, Mimi moved to New York where she joined Harper’s Bazaar as the Assistant to the Editor in Chief.
Mimi moved to Aspen in 1969 where she developed a long-time love of the mountains and the special town of Aspen.
She began work with Aspen Ski Co as an instructor at the then-new ski area of Snowmass in 1973 and ran the Ski School before moving to the private lessons department on Aspen Mountain and then World Cup sponsorship sales. In total, she enjoyed a career of 22 very special years that were full of fun characters and hijinks, which made for wonderfully entertaining stories her family never tired of hearing.
In 1996, she answered a call by her longtime friend, Robert Harth, to join the Music Associates of Aspen as Director of Development. An excellent pianist and lover of all classical music, Mimi thrived with MAA until her retirement in 2009. The Music Festival was a true passion of hers and she always adored the staff, donors, and musicians whom she was privileged to know.
An incredible natural athlete, Mimi played in many championship tennis matches at the original Aspen Club and was a staple at the local golf course in later years – playing golf or walking the property collecting all the many lost golf balls. Her adventurous streak continued with windsurfing at Reudi, paragliding off the back of Aspen Mountain to celebrate her 60th birthday, and skiing backwards down the entire length of Buttermilk with her eldest great niece at 70.
Mimi was a fierce lover of all animals and they flocked to her naturally. A founding member of the Aspen Animal Shelter, she was known to spend hours in the “Cat Room” loving all the kitties who were brought there for adoption. She adopted many pets on her own, as well; the house was always buzzing with new canine and feline personalities. Frequent walks alongside the Salvation ditch near her house saw all her dogs AND cats walking along in a line and the pride was evident. She also had frequent visits from the local bears at her home and would be completely nonplussed to discover one of them camped in her kitchen eating sugar. She fed flocks of birds each summer from her balcony, enjoying the mighty little hummingbirds the most.
In addition to the Animal Shelter, Mimi was deeply involved with many other nonprofits in Aspen, including The Buddy Program, Shining Stars, Aspen Hall of Fame and Aspen Historical Society, as well as Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah.
Mimi was an amazing linguist, speaking Spanish, French, German and even some Japanese. She was witty and extremely sharp of mind, and for those in the know, a stickler for grammar. Always generous with her time and resources, she had an incredible beauty of soul and love of life. She loved having friends to her home to celebrate any occasion: Mardi Gras, Christmas, Easter, birthdays... and feather boas and costumes were welcome and encouraged.
Mimi is preceded in death by her loving parents, Rubye and Kirke Couch of Shreveport, elder sister Catherine Ruth Couch, brother Thomas Grantham Couch, and younger sister Nancy Couch Lee, all of Shreveport, Louisiana; and her nephew Stuart Grantham Couch of Aspen, CO.
Mimi is survived by her adoring nieces and nephew, Catherine Anne Couch (Aspen, CO), Spencer Lee (Ross, CA), Courtney Lee Heard (Austin, TX) and Mary Catherine Ward (Tulsa, OK) and her ex-husband Michael Teschner.
Mimi’s absence leaves an emptiness in our hearts. She will be missed greatly by her many friends and her loving family.
A celebration of Mimi’s life will be held in Aspen on July 29th, 4:30pm, at the Meadows Hospitality Tent. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to her beloved Aspen Animal Shelter and Aspen Music Festival would be welcome.