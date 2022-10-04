Marie Carter Taché passed away at her home in Carbondale, surrounded by loving family, on September 29th, 2022. She was 94 years old.
Marie Carter was born in Riverside, California on August 28, 1928. Her idyllic California childhood included summer days on beaches from Malibu to Laguna and trips to the Sierra Nevada to ski and visit her brother Chuck “Sonny” Carter, who moved to Bishop when their father was transferred to the Eastern Sierra by the California Dept of Transportation to keep Highway 395 clear of massive Sierra snowstorms.
Marie graduated proudly from Hollywood High in 1946, but her heart was always happiest at the ocean and in Bishop, where Sonny raised her nephews Tom and Bob, and where she developed a lifelong friendship with Dave & Roma McCoy, founders of Mammoth Mtn Ski Area. Marie and Roma were two of Dave’s earliest (and loveliest) ticket sellers and Marie loved to babysit Roma’s growing McCoy brood, inspiring Marie to have a big family of her own one day.
Marie married French-Canadian ski racer Yvan Taché in July, 1952 in Sun Valley, Idaho not long after meeting him at a small ski area in California’s Big Bear Mountains where Yvan was running the ski school. (Yvan had raced for Canada in Aspen’s 1950 FIS World Championships two years earlier).
Their first child, Deborah, born in California, died at 6 months in a car accident in 1953, enroute to Sun Valley where Yvan had taken a job with the Ski School. Marie’s next two children, Yvan Jr, and Danielle, were born in the Sun Valley Lodge, its third floor then serving as the community hospital.
Early years of marriage were filled with desert drives between Sun Valley and California, as Yvan followed an undependable snowpack in search of ski school work. The couple’s fourth child, Mark, was born in Los Angeles in 1959, as Yvan completed his PGA apprenticeship to ensure a more consistent income to provide for his family.
But the idyllic lifestyle that Marie dreamed of— Yvan teaching in the Big Bear Mtns in winter, on the local golf course in summer, with trips to the beach for her with the kids (she spoke often of their last house in the San Fernando Valley as “a perfect one, with rose bushes and a white picket fence”) — was upended when Stein Erikson recruited Yvan to be Assistant Director in his new Aspen Highlands Ski School, while at the LA Ski Show. Yvan accepted, provided he were also offered the head pro position at the still-under-construction Aspen Municipal Golf Course. He landed the job easily, and as Aspen’s first-ever golf pro, ran the course from 1961 – 1979, while Marie ran the restaurant and bar, and the kids picked range balls and helped out in the clubhouse after school.
Christopher, the fifth child, arrived in 1962, and Michael, the sixth and final, in 1969. It was a full house on Cemetery Lane, with Marie firmly in charge while running golf course operations in summer and working winter days at Stein Erikson Sports and the Buttermilk Ski School desk. In the early-1970s, Marie took night classes in bookkeeping at CMC, becoming a beloved and ridiculously detail-oriented bookkeeper for two iconic Aspen establishments, Dexter Williams’ Sabbatini’s Ski Shop, and Peter and Barbara Guy’s Steak Pit.
Marie’s lifetime spanned the golden era of Aspen skiing. When the family arrived in their packed station wagon from California, Aspen still had just one paved street —Hwy 82— and she saw all the beloved establishments in their heydey— White’s Kitchen, Golden Horn, Wienerstube, Little Cliff’s, Toro’s, Pinocchio’s, the Lift 1 single (with its footrest and blankets), the Nell double (and bar and restaurant, known then as The Center), the Whale of a Wash, André’s, the Epicure, the Village Pantry, the Pub, La Cocina… — all then essential components of Aspen’s community life.
Marie’s mother, Josephine, followed the Tachés to Aspen in 1962, settling in a miner’s cabin on East Hyman to help Marie with the kids, warming them with hot chocolate after ski practice on the slalom hill, until Marie was done at work. “Gramma Jo” became a fixture, working at Whale of a Wash and the Aspen Thrift Shop into her 80’s.
Marie was an avid and beautiful skier, and an accomplished golfer, and her kids benefitted from the athletic genes. All four Taché boys competed at the National level in ski racing: Yvan Jr. made the Jr National Team in 1971; Chris won Colorado’s Elbert Cup Series (winning every giant slalom along the way) in 1983; Michael competed at the Nor-Am level, on the US Pro Tour, and is currently an AVSC coach. Mark was an eight-year member of the US Ski Team, raced in two FIS World Championships, and competed for seven years on the US Pro Tour. Danielle taught her brother Mark to ski before leaving for Kauai after high school, marrying into a legendary surfing family and, with her husband Phil, raising two champion surfers in Hanalei, Bruce and the late Andy Irons, the latter a three-time World Pro Surfing Champion.
Marie and Yvan retired to Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch in 1998, enjoying the more laid-back lifestyle of River Valley Ranch, and cherishing visits from their close Aspen friends, especially Connie and Magna Nostdahl who became their RVR neighbors.
Marie’s last years were spent peacefully at home with the help of her son, Chris, and regular visits from family near and far. Invaluable assistance was provided by local caregivers whose loving expertise lent untold richness to Marie’s final years and days.
Marie is survived by daughter Danielle Taché; sons Yvan Jr., Mark, Chris and Michael Taché; nephews Tom and Bob Carter; grandchildren Bruce Irons and Hunter Taché; great grandchildren Kaimila, Kobe and Axel Irons.
She was preceded in death by daughter Deborah; parents Charles Carter and Josephine Carter Bartlett; grandson Andy Irons; husband Yvan Taché; and brother Charles “Sonny” Carter.
A private Catholic mass and family service will be held in Marie’s honor at a date TBD.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church in Carbondale and Saint Stevens Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs or the Hearing Health Foundation