We are heartbroken to announce the death of our sister Mary Judith (Judy) Schwalbach. A longtime resident of Highland Park, Illinois and Aspen, Colorado at the age of 79.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Doris Schwalbach, her sisters Margaret Ann (Paul) Volberding, and Edwina (Winnie) (Jack) Frost.
She is survived by her brothers Joseph (Ginny) Schwalbach and Richard (Shelly) Schwalbach and her sisters Kathleen (Bill) King and Helene (Candy) (Glenn) Guminski.
She was a loving aunt to Jo Ellyn King, Will King, Eddie Schwalbach, Jenna Schwalbach, Christopher Guminski, Brandon Schwalbach and Matthew Schwalbach.
She was loving great-aunt to Aiden Schwalbach, James and Nicholas Haros, Edith Schwalbach and Lincoln and Holden Singer
Judy was known for her sense of adventure, her great hospitality and love of nature. She began her career in the medical field as a pathologist stenographer and expanded resume to several unique positions in various fields.
Shortly after high school Judy fell in love with skiing, joining the Sitzmark Ski Club and traveling the Midwest in search of snow and altitude. She eventually became a Ski Patrol member, helping the injured and keeping people safe on the slopes.
Her love of skiing drove her to visit Aspen Co and not shortly after Judy moved to Aspen in the early 1970’s.
Her sense of adventure can also be described in one of her choice of cars: a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro that was once an Indy Pace car! That convertible took her out to Aspen, but wasn’t exactly the perfect mountain driving car! She kept in touch with the man who bought it, her first car was always on her computer screen as a reminder of having fun!
While in Aspen Judy held various positions to allow her to be a self-described ‘ski bum’ but she actually became quite successful as a business woman. She managed the Copper Horse ski hostel, owned and managed Aspen Host a vacation valet service, worked as Aspen Valley Hospital Medical Records Director, worked at Snowmass Athletic Club and Aspen Valley Ski Corporation. Throughout her time in Aspen, she met and hosted many famous people with ease and aplomb, making friends with everyone she met.
Despite challenges of an early infant polio diagnosis, she never stopped challenging herself and experienced life at its fullest. Judy’s various hobbies included skiing in the US and Europe, hiking, fishing, golf, cooking, traveling, collecting Americana antiques and hosting fun parties all times of the year.
After moving back to Highland Park in 1996, Judy spent years lovingly caring for her mother Doris and supporting her family. She hosted fabulous Christmas and holiday parties and kept in touch with friends never forgetting the fun times.
Highlights in her life was her membership in the Aspen State Teacher’s College (a fictitious group of fun-loving Aspenites), a hole in one at Aspen Golf Course, playing golf at Pebble Beach, doting on her nieces and nephews, gardening and making hand-made gifts for her friends and family. Judy was happiest when spending time with family.
As her health declined and multiple challenges were presented, Judy never gave up and surprised her doctors with her tenacity and strength of character, perhaps her best qualities.
As per Judy’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Donations to the Sierra Club in her honor are welcomed.