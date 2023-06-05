Nikifor Budsey II passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 63. He was born in 1960 in Loma Linda, California. Nik has called Aspen home since 1980.
Nik was a devoted father to his daughters, Julia and Maria, and was a loving partner to Janey Gubow, his faithful caregiver for many years.
Nik was a ski and snowboarding pro with Aspen Skiing Co. In the offseason he operated Nikifor’s Car Detailing.
He enjoyed volunteering with Lift Up’s Aspen Food Pantry, Ski to Live and outdoor education at his daughters’ school.
Nik is survived by his partner, Janey; two daughters, Julia and Maria; his mother and stepfather, Ulla and George Boaz; former wife, Susie Budsey; a sister-in-law, Katy Wabisweski; and his beloved Labrador retriever, Gus, and a grandpuppy, Rosie.
His father, Robert Alexander Budsey, preceded him in death.
A celebration to honor Nikifor’s life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Nik’s memory to Lift Up (liftup.org) and Pathfinders (pathfindersforyou.org).
Ski-You-Later!