Passionate about nature, art, literature and her wide circle of friends and family, Patricia Stein Spitzmiller of Dillon — “Pat” to all who knew her — died on May 27 doing what she loved most: exploring the world, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with friends old and new.
Born on Oct. 2, 1941 to Marge and Henry Stein, Pat spent her earliest years in Highland Park, Illinois, before moving with her parents and her two elder sisters to Aspen at the age of 10, and thus began her lifelong devotion to the wildlands of Colorado.
Educated in the Aspen public schools, Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Colorado Women’s College, Pat met her husband, George, at her mother’s antique shop in Aspen, and the two of them were married in 1969. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter Kate.
The family of three spent nearly two decades living in Lexington, Massachusetts, where Pat worked as an educator and occupational therapist. Although profoundly grief-stricken by George’s death at the age of 50, Pat determinedly built a deeply satisfying new life for herself in middle age, first by leaving New England for Dillon, Colorado, where she and George had a vacation home, and then by creating a far-reaching network of friends and interests while also traveling the world.
Pat delighted in the active, outdoorsy lifestyle of Colorado and immersed herself in hiking, snowshoeing and skiing. Nearly all of her travels involved strenuous outdoor activity, including her final trip to French Polynesia. When not exploring the world, she treasured visits from her relatives of all ages and her far-flung network of friends, but she also cherished time alone reading or walking on local trails with her beloved golden retriever, Josie.
Pat is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Dominick-Coomer and her husband Sven of Aspen, and Carolyn Shohet and her husband Dick of Carlisle, Massachusetts; her daughter, Kate; and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to The Summit Foundation or Summit County Animal Control and Shelter.