Richard W. Bird Jr. passed away in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 61.
Born in Pittsburgh, Richard attended Baldwin High School and Penn State University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. In his youth, Richard played football, golf and hockey, continuing his love of these sports throughout his life.
Richard lived all over the country, spending time in Virginia, Tennessee, California, Florida and his beloved Aspen, Colorado. Richard’s career included trading on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and marketing promotions. In the 1990s, Richard began his yoga practice and dedicated the remainder of his life to the discipline of Forrest Yoga, maintaining studios in Aspen and Jupiter, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held for Richard at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Sheely (Ron Krajian) Bridge on the Rio Grande Trail. Please come and offer a few words in Richard’s memory. RSVP to susanebird@gmail.com.