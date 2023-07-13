One of our favorite spirits has left us.
Our dear Rosie Andersen, her presence will be sorely missed. She was such a bright light in all our lives. A hug from Rosie was like a hug from no other. Her hugs would last a whole week. She was friends with all rich and poor.
Anyone that met her would never forget her.
Rosileia was born in Novo Freeburgo Brazil. At the age of 18 she moved to Rio where she met Paul Andersen during Carnival in 1985. Paul was to become Rosie’s husband and love of her life. He brought her to Aspen in the spring at the age of 20.
She loved this small mountain town where she flourished meeting new friends and community. In 2010 she earned her American citizenship. Even though her life was cut short she had 38 wonderful years in Aspen.
Her beautiful smile and great energy would light up the room. Rosie was a lifetime member of the Caribou Club and Eagles Club.
A memorial will be held at the Eagles Club at the end of the summer.