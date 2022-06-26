Selene Morgan, 77, died June 9, 2022 from acute pulmonary fibrosis. Her husband, Don, and son, Alex, were with her when she took her last difficult breath.
Selene—whip smart, beautiful and caring—leaves many enduring legacies. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. A seriously talented creative, she had both a successful interior design business and later an art gallery in Atlanta, Georgia. Since retiring, she often told people that her post-retirement job was “Friends and Family,” all of whom she truly lavished with attention.
After they married on March 4, 1972, they honeymooned in Aspen where they returned almost every year to celebrate their anniversary, allowing Selene to become a good skier. Thirty years later, they bought a house on West Hopkins Avenue which Selene renovated and decorated in her own inimitable fashion.
Her trademark deep auburn hair was just one of her distinctive features. She was fiercely fashionable, comfortably and effortlessly elegant. She was quiet about her many talents, but not at all reserved about her political passions: women’s rights and the environment, in particular.
Selene Alece Main was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 8, 1945. She was the oldest of four children of Robert Lee Main, a Methodist minister, and Marian Key Main, a teacher and homemaker. She attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City where she was president of the pep club and the editor of the school annual
Following in her dad’s footsteps, she attended his alma mater, Emory University, from 1963-1966. She was on the Dean’s List and a member of the Golden Key Honor Society. Later on she discovered her talents were more creative in nature and she then went back to school and studied at Georgia State University, graduating cum laude with a degree in Interior Design in 1977.
In addition to her other successes and accomplishments, Selene often said she was most proud of her long and happy fifty year marriage, their son Alex, and her creative careers. She was a voracious reader throughout her life.
Selene is survived by her devoted husband, Donald H. Morgan; their son Alexander R. Morgan; his wife, Ruby Morgan; and Selene’s granddaughter Kira Morgan—all of Atlanta. She is also survived by three siblings, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
A life celebration service was held on Saturday, June 25 at Trees Atlanta. Her ashes will be interred at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Selene would appreciate a donation to Trees Atlanta, treesatlanta.org or any charitable organization you choose.