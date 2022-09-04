Stirling Merrell Cooper, Sr., known since his childhood as "Buzz", was born September 6, 1931 in a log cabin 4 miles up Independence Pass, across the road from what is now Difficult Campground. He passed away August 4, 2022 in Phoenix from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease. There will be a memorial held on Sunday Oct. 2nd at 2 pm, contact his son Chris for details at chris@sc3.net. Always a man to plan ahead, he wrote his own obituary in 2016. In his honor and memory, we print it here in its entirety.
(I wrote my own obituary....so I could emphasize what I believed was important in my life...) Above nearly all other facets of my life, I would like to be remembered as a caring and loving father to three sons (Stirling, Chris and Joel) and a caring and loving husband to two wives (at different times - Alice for 27 years, Valerie for 20-27+ years). (Does living together count?) There was not a single day of financial, or other, major hardship during all that time. I provided well and did my duties well. I am very proud of that! My sons produced exceptional children, of course - two each. Stirling (wife Jody) begat Brandon and Matthew, Chris (wife Lisa) begat Andrew and Laura, and Joel (wife Margaret) begat Aidan and Jay. Mighty fine grandchildren. (On a very sad note, the loss of Stirling in August of 1999 remains our family’s greatest tragedy. He was a great son and is dearly missed.) In addition to my prime family, I am proud and pleased to have had a step-family, with step son Philip Lunn (wife Chie) and step-daughters Susan Woods (husband Gavin), Gillian (single) Lunn and Angela Schermitzler (husband Tom). Another exceptionally fine group are my step grandchildren: Nick and Chris Lunn (by Philip’s first wife), Nigel and Sophie Lunn (by second wife), Peter Woods and Alison (Woods) Halvorson, plus Stephen and Justin and Kristin and Matthew and Brendan Schermitzler. Five kids in that family. Proud of all of them! Of course, at the top of importance in terms of love and the early parts of my life are my father, Theodore “Pop/Ted” Cooper and my mother, Lilian “Mom/ Lil” Cooper. In 1931 I was born to them in a log cabin 3 miles east of Aspen, the cabin being built by them - with Mom probably doing most of the planning and design and Pop doing most of the labor. They worked like that most of their married life, except Pop was the final boss in matters related to his business (the Cooper Book and Stationery Store) and mining, and Mom had the last say in their tourist/cabin business (Cooper’s Cabins). Mom was a “women’s libber” long before most females had significant powers in business and management. She deserves credit for creating and managing one of Aspen’s first “motels” (beginning with a group of fishermen’s cabins in 1935). My brother Ted (Theodore Stephen Cooper) deserves mention among the early influences and major loves in my life. Although he was 7 years older and teased me a lot, he became quite a model for me in schooling and in striving to excel. He became an excellent hiking and climbing partner later in life, and we learned to enjoy sharing our lives and travels. His wife, Dorothy (“Dotty”) Cooper, was very special, too, in our lives, and we kept close ties with their children, Ted Jr., John and Liz, and their families. Mention also needs to be made about my love and appreciation for my two wives. Alice divorced me in 1986, but I will say she was a very good mother and a good wife - until she gave up on me. My second wife, Valerie, came into my life after I was divorced three years, and she has been a wonderful mate/companion ever since. She has also enjoyed our travels together, having visited six continents and more than 60 countries. Travel became a major part of our lives. I enjoyed sharing lives and activities with all of Valerie’s kids and grandkids - as well as enjoying frequent contacts with my own. My parents and the other family members were always the most important parts of my life, but in second place was the world of ideas and philosophy. By the time I was in my late teens I became very interested in the great issues and ideas of mankind. I began to write essays about matters such as reverence for life, killing other humans and the purpose of life. By the time I faced being drafted into the Korean war, I was resolved to become a conscientious-objector. Although I succeeded in convincing a judge that I was sincere, I had convictions, too, in regard my duties as a citizen. Eventually I chose to let myself be drafted into the army. To this day I have mixed feelings about the justifications for war. I remain convinced that most are NOT justified, and I have written numerous essays and letters-to-the-editor on the subject. One of the chapters in my second book, “How to decrease the chances for war,” addresses many of the issues I have mentally tried to resolve in my lifetime. During much of my adult life I was an activist or “crusader.” I believed in “practical” (vs. theoretical or historical) philosophy and I tried to deal with ideas that made a difference in some facet of human affairs. And I insisted on honesty and objectivity. Because I belonged to NO defined group - NO religion, political party or social organization - I felt that I was in a good position to explore ideas objectively and in depth - without imp1ied or stated objections or limitations from anyone or any group. Sometimes I was rewarded and praised for my efforts and sometimes I was punished or ignored. In the 1960s, during the height of my successful philosophic pursuits, I was able to create and direct two symposiums at the Aspen Institute for Humanistic Studies - a world renowned “think tank.” Our leaders were philosophers of some repute and the participants were superintendents of schools from around the United States. In their own way the symposiums were successful, but funding dried up and my attentions were directed elsewhere. During the years prior to my symposiums I had, in effect, laid the basis for them by my attendance at Stanford University. After my one year of teaching at Aspen in 1956-57 I had a summer fellowship in mathematics at Stanford, and in 1964-65 l had an internship in school administration there. Educational studies done on my own must have greatly aided my success in both instances. My research and writings at the time (although not much to do with philosophy) helped. Apparently I proved that I could do fairly high level academic and intellectual work. And it became apparent that I could be praised and rewarded for my thinking. On the negative side, my most discouraging moment in life came when I was removed from my high school teaching position - due to my written and spoken ideas. I was rated as an above average math teacher, but my ideas were causing troubles for my principal and for the school district’s positions related to “desegregation.” As part of my “honesty” program I called it “forced busing.” In any case I became involved because I thought the “desegregationists” were lying to the public in regard to some of the basic facts and issues - and using the courts to force parents to accept busing of students when persuasion would have worked better. Decades later I think I was proved right. Now the Denver schools are more segregated than ever. Another negative facet of my interest in ideas was the loss of friends who, more and more, became attached to political goals and crusades. Forced busing became a major curse in my life. And philosophy began to lose favor and attention. Even the “think tank” of the Aspen Institute became a center for political talk and issues. I was forced back into my workaday tasks. I have mentioned being a high school teacher. and working for the Denver Public Schools was the source of most of my family’s income for more than 28 years. Before marriage I taught in Aspen one of my early teaching years and I was a “Testing Specialist” for five of those years in the D.P.S. (during the time I was removed from North High). And I worked my summers in Aspen, sharing the management of our family’s tourist business. But my first love through it all was philosophy and ideas. Basically, I WAS A PHILOSOPHER, and I hope that this obituary is written in a way that will convince you of that idea! Also, I was a fairly good student in college, having graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a major in mathematics and minors in education and architecture. Although I took only a few formal college courses in philosophy, I was well read in traditional Western religious and political thinking. I studied the Bible, attending a Methodist Sunday School in Aspen until the age of fifteen, and then I began a personal and life-long study of religion and philosophy on my own. For years I was a “fan” of Albert Schweitzer and promoted the concept of “reverence for life.” In recent years, I read the entire Koran and studied Mohammed’s life. I am reasonably comfortable with the lives and ideas of Buddha and Confucius. But, I repeat, I am NOT a member of any religion or group. And I continue to appreciate new and challenging philosophic ideas. My studies in philosophy naturally led me into an interest in the humanities. Over the years I continued to promote music, art and physical education. In particular, I had a love of architecture and would have become an architect if I had had more artistic talent. I did have talent as a draftsman, and I drew home plans for a lumber yard to help pay for my college expenses during my senior year. I also created and drew the plans for three of the family homes that I lived in over the years. And I created the plans and did all of the construction (including the plumbing and electrical work) for three new cabin-homes in our tourist business. I promoted classical music, in part because all three of my sons practiced the piano for eight to ten years. I created and produced a “Monster Concert” at Colorado Women’s College to feature the abilities of young piano players. It was an outstanding success and still represents one of the highlights of my life. Once in awhile I gave a talk on the radio or to some group, and I liked to emphasize the idea that music, art and physical education were as important as reading, writing and arithmetic. At one point in mid-life I was invited to be the host of a radio talk show, also giving me a chance to promote my views in regard to education. For a couple of years I was also producing a quarterly mini-journal called “Alternatives.” To fit most of the pieces together I worked under a corporate heading of the Center for the Study of Education. I was full of ideas and proposals. And, as usual, my efforts were largely centered around philosophic positions. Along with the many academic and intellectual activities in my life, I want to mention that I was also physically active. I was the 30th person in the world to climb all of the 14,000 foot high peaks (5O+) in Colorado (by the age of 23), and I went on a minor expedition to the Himalayas, and the edge of Tibet. hiking with a Stanford alumni group (at the age of 54). It was an interesting, rewarding and challenging life. In lieu of flowers, or donations to a cause, I ask you (in fact, I challenge you) as a reader of this obituary, to call-up Amazon on your computer and order my second book. Just look under “Books” and “Stirling M. Cooper.” Climb out of the idea boxes that you may have fixed in your mind and see if you can find something new about being civilized and the purpose of life!