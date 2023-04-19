William "Bill" Harmon passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 following multiple medical issues over the past couple years. Bill is survived by his wife Kathy Fasel; son David (Kim), granddaughters Carly (Heather), Emily, Tatum (Johnny) and great-granddaughter Georgia; daughter Debbie (Ryan), grandchildren Nicole and Tyler; stepson Matthew (Sara), grandsons Joergen and Emile and stepdaughter Lisa; nephew Donnie, niece Holly and family; brothers-in-law Donald, Jerry (Malati) and Jim (Dan).
Bill was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1940. Graduated from Virginia Tech with a mechanical engineering degree and moved to Ohio and then Michigan in the automotive industry. Bill was fortunate to retire early to Basalt, Colorado to pursue his many interests in hunting, fishing, skiing and golf. Warmer winter weather called and Bill and Kathy relocated to Arizona in 2018. Bill had a great life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He passed peacefully and will be sorely missed.
Donations in memoriam can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.