William Samuel Graham -' Billy'-passed away on 10/26/2022 at his childhood home in La Jolla California after a brief battle with a trifecta of cancers. Choosing to go on his own terms-he did not seek treatment and his last days were quiet & peaceful. In his early 20s, Billy left the shores of California bound for the mountains of Colorado where he spent most of his life --trading surfing for snow skiing was an easy transition for him.
Billy loved his family dearly & we can't imagine life without him. He will be missed & loved forever. Now Billy will return to the sea & the mountains of Colorado where he wanted to be near his son Will.
Rest in Peace & Love.
Geraldine & Wes Graham