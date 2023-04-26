William Charles Snyder was born on Aug. 17, 1987, in Gaylord, Michigan. He passed away while skiing Hatcher Pass in Alaska on April 21, 2023. He was 35.
Will lived life to the fullest. He was an avid skier, hockey player and golfer, and a best friend to everyone. He traveled the world to hike, ski and seek adventure.
Will attended Michigan State University. After graduating, he spent time in South Carolina where he earned his boat captain license and served as a tour guide at Tidal Wave Water Sports. In 2014, he moved to Aspen and joined the Aspen Snowmass Ski School beginning with the under 6 program and recently working on the private lessons team. He was a Certified Level III ski instructor and had recently completed his Professional Ski Instructors of America Rocky Mountain Trainer certification.
Never idle, Will worked at Mi Chola greeting and networking with locals and tourists. He was a prominent member of the Aspen hockey community and one could always find him on the hockey rink in pink with his team the Skullbeards or refereeing-coaching an Aspen Junior Hockey game.
Will loved everyone, but especially his family. An irreplaceable role model for his nephews and cousins, he cheered them on in their sporting events and encouraged their love of skiing and hockey.
Will is survived by his mother, Carol Nelson Snyder; siblings, Shannon Snyder, Patrick (Laura) Nelson, and Jennifer (Darren) Littell; stepmother, Lisa Snyder; stepsisters, Michelle McKenzie and Danielle McClure; grandmother, Patricia Nelson; aunts and uncles, Susan Nelson, David Nelson, Kelly (Kenny) Steinthal, Elizabeth (Philip) Tobias, and Ann Ostrowski; nieces, nephews and cousins, Dillon Snyder, Watson Littell, Hogan Tobias, Jack Tobias, Thaddeus Ostrowski and Rob Ostrowski; and many other extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Snyder; grandparents H. Charles Nelson, William and Fern Snyder.
A memorial service will take place in Aspen on Thursday, April 27, 2023. It will begin with a Remember Service at Home Team at the Inn at Aspen from 4-6 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at Mi Chola beginning at 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the coming weeks in Gaylord, Michigan. Visit nelsonfuneralhome.com for more details.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support William’s nephew, Dillon Snyder, on gofund me.com, for his future enrichment and education, or by supporting Aspen Junior Hockey.