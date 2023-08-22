Christie Ann Kienast — daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother — passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 17, 2023, in her Aspen home where she lived for over 50 years.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in North Platte, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her father, Dana J. Schneider, her mother Marie A. Schneider, and brothers, Dana J. Schneider Jr. and Timothy S. Schneider.
Christie first and foremost was a mother — the quintessential stay-at-home Mom. Her children were her primary purpose in life and her love was unconditional as she walked this path, raising five boys and caring for many others along the way. The Kienast home was a loving, safe place for all who entered, and Christie was the heart and soul of the home.
Her first visit to Aspen was a ski trip while still in college with her family and she remarked to her parents that this was the most beautiful place she had ever been and where she wanted to live. Fortunately, she was able to make that dream a reality. Once here, Christie was enthusiastic about the Aspen community and volunteered in many roles over the years; her first role was as a den mother for the Cub Scouts along with Annie Carter. She served as a board member for the Aspen Historical Society and on the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission for two years. She served over 25 years at the Aspen Thrift Store and held leadership roles as their vice president and president during that time.
Christie also served two terms on the Aspen Hall of Fame board and three years with the Aspen Visiting Nurses. The Kienast family enjoyed many good times participating at St. Mary Catholic Church's annual St. Patrick's Day fundraiser. She often recalled making coleslaw with John and Bobby at her feet. Christie also was an accomplished painter, which included painting many of Aspen's West End Victorians. The inside of her beloved home is filled with her handpainted furniture and acrylic artwork.
Christie is survived by: son Michael Kienast and his wife Susie Kienast, their daughter, Kaila Taylor, and five great-grandchildren, Marie, Millie, Kayson, Holland and Presley; son Paul Kienast and his three children, daughter Mary Janelle Quimby and one great-grandchild Mary Jacqueline, and two sons, John and Mark; son Stephen Kienast; son John Kienast and his two children, Isabel and Crosby; and son Robert Kienast and his three children, Theodore, Eloisa and Julian.
Christie had a wonderful life as she also touched many lives: She was kind, gentle, loving and strong. She will be missed. She asked for two things to be put on her headstone, number one, "I Love You," and number two, "I have five sons."
We love you too, Mom! See you soon.
A funeral Mass to be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Aspen Red Butte Cemetery.