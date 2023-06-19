Elizabeth Ann Marolt (”Betty”) — born on Dec. 30, 1932 in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, to Albert and Caroline (Hutter) — died peacefully in her home on May 23, 2023.
Betty moved to Aspen in 1956. While she was in nursing school in Wausau, she discovered skiing on Rib Mountain. Its 700 vertical feet of decidedly mediocre midwest skiing was enough for her to see potential in the sport. A stranger sensed her delight and mentioned, “if you think this is great, you ought to try a place called Aspen!”
Shortly thereafter, she said goodbye to her parents and six older siblings to head west with a girlfriend, ultimately finding her place in a backwater town in the Rocky Mountains she had never seen.
Betty loved nursing. As her short-term memory quietly quit, she more often repeated stories about getting free room and board on the third floor of the old Aspen Hospital, a free swimming pass at the Hotel Jerome and a free ski pass. They even laundered her uniforms.
She met her husband, Max Marolt, in 1958. He was an Olympic ski racer with a back injury and she was his nurse at the hospital. They were married on July 7, 1960, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen. Max preceded her in death in 2003.
Betty is survived by her four children and their spouses: Marlis (John Sender), Steve (Charlotte), Mike (Shelly), and Roger (Susan). She also leaves behind eight beautiful grandchildren: Lucy, Max, Jane, Tallulah, Flora, Eliza, William and Mickey.
She was a beautiful human being and loved widely, but she shone especially brightly as a mother, a lifelong vocation she treasured.
There will be a funeral Mass for Betty on Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen, with a reception in the church courtyard to follow. All are welcome.
An expanded version of her obituary, written by her son Roger, can be found here.