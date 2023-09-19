It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael James Ferrara, who left us all too soon in a devastating auto accident on Sept. 8, 2023. Born and raised in Williamsville, New York, Michael's life was a testament to resilience, passion, and dedication.
From a young age, Michael faced adversity with unwavering determination. At the age of 15, he endured the sudden loss of his father, a pivotal moment that forced him to shoulder the responsibility of providing for his family.
His journey led him on a path of exploration and self-discovery. After a series of diverse job experiences, including managing "Uncle Sam nightclubs in multiple states, Michael returned to education, earning his bachelor of arts degree at S.U.N.Y at Buffalo. It was during this time that he discovered his profound love for skiing, and he eventually relocated to Colorado.
In the heart of the Rockies, Michael’s passion for skiing flourished. He found his home in Aspen. Over the years, he transformed into a distinguished ski patroller, progressing from Buttermilk to Snowmass and finally to Aspen Mountain. Beyond his skiing prowess, Michael became a renowned paramedic, a leader in mountain rescue, a sheriff’s deputy and a fearless heli-skiing guide across the Western states and Alaska.
His thirst for adventure knew no bounds. Michael was an elite rock and ice climber, scaling challenging peaks and exploring the world's most formidable mountains in the Himalayas and South America. However, perhaps his most significant contribution was as a dedicated teacher and captivating lecturer, imparting his wisdom to countless aspiring mountaineers, paramedics and rescuers in Colorado. He was a true inspiration to all who had the privilege of learning from him.
Growing up in a family of dog trainers, Michael also was an accomplished and compassionate trainer and owner of German Shepherd rescue dogs, touching the lives of both animals and their owners alike.
Renowned for his competence, intellect, enduring friendships and unwavering love for mountaineering and its vibrant community for over four decades, Michael’s untimely departure leaves a void that cannot be filled in the heart of Colorado.
He is survived by his sister, Janet Ferrara, who wishes to extend her heartfelt gratitude and blessings to all those who stood by Michael in his final moments and throughout his incredible journey.
In memory of Michael James Ferrara, we celebrate a life well-lived, marked by courage, adventure, and an enduring commitment to the people and passions that shaped him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him, and his spirit will forever grace the majestic mountains he held so dear.
A memorial will take place Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at Mountain Rescue Aspen.
The Michael Ferrara Memorial Fund has been created at Alpine Bank. All donations received will provide support for Mountain Rescue Aspen, the Dog Search and Rescue Program in the valley and those suffering from PTSD.