Richard Benson Nigbor died peacefully December 29th, 2020 with loving family by his side. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Dick graduated from the University of Wisconsin where he was an All American swimmer, and went on to earn an MBA from the University of Michigan.
He married Janet Nagy, and together, they raised three children. Dick pursued a long career in financial advising, spending 27 years with Merrill Lynch in Cleveland. Following the death of his wife, Dick divided his time between Colorado--where he loved to ski and be in nature--and Florida, where he pursued his other passion, sailing and racing his beloved Peregrine.
Dick had an amazing eye for flowers and wildlife. Fishing, hunting, and cultivating flowers--particularly orchids--fed his soul. He was a feisty adventurer to the end!
Proceeded in death by his parents and daughter, Caren, he is survived by son, Jon (Nancy), and daughter, Dana (Steve); granddaughters Courtney (Colin) and Catherine; nephew, Robert (Pat); niece, Alice (John); sister in law, Margaret; and loving partner, Diana Rumsey. A private Memorial will be held when his garden is in full bloom.
