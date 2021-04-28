Our longtime friend Ruth Haab passed away peacefully in her home on March 27, 2021
Ruth was born in Switzerland and lived in The roaring fork valley since 1980.
Ruth enjoyed many activities including hiking, mushroom hunting, skiing, camping, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family.
You seldom saw her without a dog or cat beside her, she loved all animals!
Ruth will be dearly missed by her family in Switzerland, her many friends who worked with her at " Bonnies " as well as all the members of the Swiss Club.
The 1st of August and the annual " Jasstournament " will never be the same without her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In