Aspen’s restaurant row will have a bit less flavor come autumn.
Wendy Mitchell, owner of Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop, announced Monday that she’s closing the business “after the summer season” so she can focus on competitive pickleball.
“I’ve had a good run. I’ve been working in food & beverage since I was 15 when I forged my birth certificate to get a job at the Wendy’s drive-through,” she said in her announcement.
“Since moving to Aspen I began to make connections in the community first through my cheesemaking business and then ultimately, my restaurant and farm shop. This is not a decision I take lightly, I’m just getting older and trying to prioritize what I need to accomplish in this life. Next up, over-70 USA Pickle Ball Doubles Champ.”
Mitchell was not immediately available for comment Monday.
Meat & Cheese has been a fixture on Aspen’s “restaurant row,” so named because of all of the eateries that populate the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue. Meat & Cheese since 2014 has been a go-to place for casual indoor and outdoor diners with its craft drinks and world cuisine.
Customers are used to waitlists because of its popularity. The store sells cheeses, relishes, meats and other products.
“I really do want to thank this community for making this the most fun and rewarding endeavor of my career,” Mitchell’s statement said. “I love this town, and feel lucky to get to spend my retirement here.”
Mitchell founded Avalanche Cheese Co. in 2008, selling both the 130-acre goat dairy farm in Paonia and the Basalt creamery in 2016.