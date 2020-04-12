Here is a compilation of classes and workouts that local studios will offer this week and for the foreseeable future. Please note that this is not intended to be a comprehensive list.
Aspen CrossFit
Aspen CrossFit instructors offer a high-intensity, virtual workout that is available to anyone on the studio’s Instagram page, @aspencrossfit, beginning live at 5:30 p.m. every day except for Saturday.
“The workouts we’re doing will leave you gasping for air,” assured Aspen CrossFit owner Erik Larson.
Although classes are free, Venmo donations to the studio are greatly appreciated, Larson said, noting that he is still paying his instructors while the studio lights are off.
As with many online workouts tailored for folks quarantining at home, equipment is not needed and household items like water bottles and soup cans will suffice.
Larson said he has enjoyed watching Aspen CrossFit visitors from all over the country and world — “Argentina, the U.K., Bulgaria, Greece, New York, Miami, Cincinnati” — tune into the local studio’s Instagram workouts. Aspencrossfit.com.
Aspen Shakti
Shakti is offering live classes on its Instagram page (@aspenshakti) and via Zoom, as well as on its YouTube channel, which is updated daily. Participants are encouraged to donate $10 or “any amount that meets [one’s] needs,” Shakti owner Jayne Gottlieb said. Each class will provide specific information on payment, which is accepted via PayPal or Venmo.
This week’s virtual schedule can be found below. Aspenshakti.com.
Monday
9-9:50 a.m.: Instagram, Shakti Structural Flow with Laurel Henley
12-12:50 p.m.: Instagram, Shakti Power Flow with Cortney Singleton
4:30-5:20 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Fundamentals with Courtney Smith
3-4 p.m.: YouTube, Kundalini Yoga with Dawn Sagonias
Tuesday
9-9:50 a.m.: YouTube, Shakti Open Flow with Anna Hansen
12-12:50 p.m.: Instagram, Shakti Power Flow with Nicky Campbell
4:30-5:20 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Restorative Delight with Jen Stier
5:30-6:20 p.m.: YouTube, Shamanic Yoga with Jenna Walter
5:30-6:20 p.m.: Zoom, Shakti Open Flow with Jayne Gottlieb & DJ Bhakti Styler
Wednesday
8-8:30 a.m.: Instagram, Morning Meditation with Marisa Hallsted
9-9:50 a.m.: Instagram, Shakti Open Flow with Roger Wilson
12-12:50 p.m.: YouTube Shakti Open Flow with Jess Ewart
12-12:50 p.m.: Instagram, Shakti Power Flow with Heather Doan
4:30-5:20 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Fundamentals with Cortney Singleton
5:30-6:20 p.m.: Zoom, Shakti Open Flow with Jamie Butemeyer
Thursday
9-9:50 a.m.: YouTube, Shakti Open Flow with Anna Hansen
12-12:50 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Power Flow with Nicky Campbell
12-12:50 p.m.: Instagram, Shakti Power Flow with Cortney Singleton
3-4 p.m.: Zoom, Breathwork & Meditation with Nicole Lindstrom
4:30-5:20 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Restorative Delight with Jen Stier
5:30-6:20 p.m.: Zoom, Shamanic Yoga & Sleep Meditation with Jenna Walter
Friday
9-9:50 a.m.: Instagram, Shakti Open Flow with Jayne Gottlieb
12-12:50 p.m.: Instagram, Shakti Power Flow with Heather Doan
10:30-11:20 a.m.: Zoom, Buddhi Yoga with Jayne Gottlieb
5-5:50 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Happy Hour Flow with Jamie Butemeyer
Saturday
10-11 a.m.: Zoom, Shakti Vinyasa Flow with Heather Doan
11-11:50 a.m.: Instagram, Shakti Beginning Vinyasa with Laurel Henley
4:30-5:20 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti OpenFlow with Alysia Lowell
Sunday
10-11 a.m.: Zoom, Shakti Yoga Church with Jayne Gottlieb
12-12:50 p.m.: YouTube, Shakti Beginning Vinyasa with Aisha Bacos
4:30-5:20 p.m.: Instagram, Shakti Restorative Delight with Michelle Bersani
O2 Aspen
Follow @o2aspen on Instagram to view live classes on a phone or tablet. While classes are free, the studio asks that participants consider donating any amount directly to the instructor's Venmo account, which will be linked to the post on Instagram, said O2 Aspen’s Julia Whipple.
This week’s live workout schedule is outlined below. O2life.com.
Monday
10 a.m.: O2 Power Flow with Aaron King
4 p.m.: Stretch & Meditation with Michelle Bersani
Tuesday
10 a.m.: O2 Flow with David Richardson
12 p.m. MT: O2 Sculpt with Jenna Meyer
Wednesday
12 p.m.: O2 Power Flow with Terri Barnett & Alexa Kubica
4 p.m.: Stretch & Meditation with Kerrie Schur
Thursday
10 a.m.: O2 Flow with Eliza Demarest
12 p.m.: O2 Sculpt with Jenna Meyer
Friday
10 a.m.: O2 Flow with Alexa Kubica
4 p.m.: O2 Power Flow with Shannon Worth
Saturday
10 a.m.: O2 Power Flow with Morgan Henschke
12 p.m.: O2 Sculpt with Olivia Scudder
Ritual Aspen
Ritual is offering “Lagree Method-inspired workouts” on its Instagram page, @ritualaspen. The workouts are designed to be done at home using more commonplace items such as sliders, towels, paper plates or even a skateboard, studio owner Jen Metcalf said. Ritual instructors are also hosting sculpt and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes that use participants’ body weight.
Classes are free and students are encouraged to make donations to instructors' Venmo accounts while the studio is closed. Ritualaspen.com.
Pure Barre Aspen
The local Pure Barre franchise is offering workouts via a private Instagram page, @pbaspenlive. People do not need to be a member of the studio to join, said Pure Barre Aspen owner Jordan Bullock, but “we ask that they send a Venmo to the instructor to thank him or her for their time.”
Local Pure Barre instructors are also recording workouts via Zoom and saving them to a dropbox, which non-members may access for a one-time fee of $29. The videos will be available until June 1.
Pure Barre also just released its “GO program,” which offers more than 200 hours of 10-60-minute professionally filmed workouts from its corporate studio. The GO program is $29.99 per program. Purebarre.com.
CycleBar Aspen
Before closing its doors to the public, CycleBar Aspen offered its members the option to rent their stationary bikes, which were all rented within 15 minutes of being released, said Bullock, who also owns the local franchise. The studio is hosting workouts on its Instagram page, @cyclebar_aspen, as well as on Zoom.
Under the same parent company as Pure Barre, Cycle Bar also offers a “GO program,” which features more than 200 hours of 30-60 minute rides, at $29.99 per program. The studio’s corporate ownership, Exponential Fitness LLC, also offers online access to more than 1,000 professionally recorded, in-home workouts from its other studios — such as Stretch Lab, Club Pilates, Stride (running), AKT (dance), Row House (a rowing machine is needed) and Yoga Six — with a one-time payment of $79. Cyclebar.com.