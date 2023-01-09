Editor:
I really enjoyed Christine Benedetti’s article (Local Magazine, Winter 2022-23) about SkiCo’s 1,000-day pins that were first awarded in 2019. Being an avid ski bum myself, I, of course have known Mikey and Greg for years, who were both quoted in your article.
I was quite surprised to read that there were only 183 people who were awarded the pins, and especially that only eight were women! I do have to correct your stated facts though: I was one of those women, and I have never worked for SkiCo! You stated that all eight women were SkiCo employees.
I even framed my pins and certificate after receiving the “big one.” I’ve also skied over 100 days in the two full seasons since, and those pins are sitting on the bottom of the frame, along with the 75 pin. The reason there are only nine pins in my display is because SkiCo had run out of pins that first year and never produced more — I got in 143 days that season!
I finally made it to my “Silver Senior Pass” (age 70) this year and don’t plan on slowing down any time soon! Heading towards 2,000.
Polly Ross
Aspen