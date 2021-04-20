Editor:
The principles of land-use planning, municipal zoning and community planning in most cities around the country provide for equal rights for property owners. Aspen seems to be an exception. There have been months of debate and likely years of planning regarding the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. affordable housing project. First, the term developers needs to be defined. History tells us “developers” established our communities bringing economy, commercial business, housing, transportation, parks, open spaces and more.
When the term is always used in a negative, perhaps remember who built the house and community you live in. Regardless, the point is, regarding 1020 E. Cooper Ave., the city and Historic Preservation Commission are selectively making zoning decisions outside the zoning and historic guidelines established. This is a legal land-use issue of a serious nature and the likes of spot zoning. Perhaps the Aspen City Council should compare 834 W. Hallam St., the site of a small historic house currently under development with three buildings totaling 5,800 square feet, to the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. proposed project. The goals of the community should not be compromised by NIMBYs pressuring our boards to make spot decisions.
Brad Hahn
Managing Partner
Elevation Properties LTD
Aspen