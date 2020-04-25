2020 math Apr 25, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Trump says he has total authority but takes zero responsibility.Carl HeckAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesVisitors trickling into Aspen to ride out COVID-19 crisisSkiCo hopes to reopen Aspen Highlands in May if health orders, snow conditions allowPitkin County's initial COVID-19 antibody validation test nets 100% accuracyPitkin County’s reopening to be incremental, not as fast as state’sSkier caught in Highland Bowl slide 'contrite' following close callThree young Aspen locals launch “The Source” to help support local farmers, purveyors, economySchools in Aspen and statewide closed to classroom learning for rest of academic yearAspen-Snowmass real estate market waits to assess pandemic’s falloutCDOT crews off to an early start on Indy PassCOVID-19 antibody tests will serve epidemiological purposes, not medical needs in Aspen community Images Latest News Carbondale community faces division, ‘moral dilemma’ after local business owner protests public health lockdowns in Denver 60 businesses apply for Aspen rent relief program Volunteers, deliveries help senior center serve more clients around Aspen Five candidates cleared for Pitkin BOCC ballot Public input sought for plan to expedite building permits in Aspen Crown Mountain bike park work to start rolling again Aspen news in brief Taking care of business: The frothy vanilla latte