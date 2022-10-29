Editor:
Yes, we need a better solution for employee housing, but 2A is not the answer. APCHA recently made a positive effort where owners can rent extra rooms to qualified tenants, thereby creating more space for more workers and income for that APCHA homeowner. But the additional tax of 5-10% in the already zoned lodging core in downtown Aspen helps no one.
I am surprised that the longtime local council people Richards and Hauenstein are not aware that these properties never housed our workers. If the locals think other neighborhoods away from the forever short-term lodging district need more taxes and oversight, then vote no on 2A and write a more honest code. This higher tax on existing lodges and condos in the short-term zone will only hurt the workers they employ.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen