Editor:
Join 350 Roaring Fork and march every Friday morning for climate justice, in keeping with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for the Future climate strikes. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Goat Restaurant parking lot across from the Cowen Center at the intersection of Cowen Drive and Highway 133.
The fossil fuel industry doesn’t have the right to destroy Earth’s climate for future generations for profit. Climate justice prevents them from doing that.
Our platform:
Municipalities, banks, investment funds and retirement accounts can divest from fossil fuel companies. While Congress dithers, we can undermine the industry financially.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission needs to halt all new drilling permits. The rulemaking process is still going on and oil and gas companies are drilling under the old, inadequate rules. Almost three years after SB 181 changed the mission of the COGCC from one of promoting oil and gas development to “protecting health and the environment,” they still haven’t required drillers to post a bond to cover the cost of capping orphaned wells or cleaning up fracking sites. There are 60,000 active and inactive gas wells in the state, all leaking methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.
Capture coal mine methane. Many of the 23,000 abandoned coal mines in Colorado leak methane. That gas can be burned and used to generate power.
Xcel Energy needs to close all their coal-fired power plants by 2030 or sooner. They plan to run their Comanche 3 plant until 2041 and expect ratepayers to pay the costs of retiring the other two plants early.
Bring your signs and clear your shouting throat as we march for the planet on Fridays. Your children and grandchildren deserve it.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale