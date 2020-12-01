Editor:
Join 350 Roaring Fork this Friday at 6 p.m., for a screening and discussion of the film, “Take the Power Back,” about the beginnings of 350.org and the global fossil fuel divestment movement.
350.org is allying with a broad coalition of social and environmental justice organizations to call on investors and institutions, including cities, pension funds and colleges, to withdraw their funds from the fossil fuel industry. This includes the big banks financing this terminal climate destruction, led by Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and Bank of America. Every day, the big banks plow $1.8 billion into more coal, oil and gas energy, the very energy that is fueling ever worse heat waves, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes and diseases.
As encouraging as a new direction in Washington, D.C. is, it is unlikely a President Biden can pass meaningful legislation through a Republican Congress. What is still needed is a groundswell of popular pressure on political and financial leaders to act. We need to redirect investment away from fossil fuels and towards clean energy. This is going to require every one of us directing the institutions in which we have a stake, whether our pension fund, bank, stock portfolio or municipality, to divest and reinvest.
Come learn what you can do to accelerate this historic solution here in the Roaring Fork Valley, Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Email Will@350colorado.org to attend or visit 350 Roaring Fork’s Facebook Page.
Will Hodges
Carbondale