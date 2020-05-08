Editor:
Elected representatives of Aspen: Please recall that you are tasked with representing the people, not a federal government that has been eroded by corporate power, money, greed and lobbyists. We are told that governors and mayors can decide whether people will be locked inside and for how long, whether they have to wear face masks and how far apart from each other they have to stand, and that the feds will not impose their will on the states. But somehow the federal government, the FCC to be exact, gets to tell us that we have to have small cell towers every block?
What if we don’t want to get rid of our current street lamps? What if we don’t want 5G, an infrastructure that demands thousands of times more towers than were installed across the country in the entire history of cellular service? There was no vote at the level of this community, nor at the federal level, to approve this infrastructure and assault on view planes across the nation.
5G represents the monopolization of cellular service. Instead of each cell provider having their own network of towers, now they will all lease from one giant oligarchic provider. To say nothing of potential health impacts, this new situation makes the entire system more susceptible to hacking and reduces security and diversity in markets. The monopolization itself is un-American, undemocratic, and a symptom of the deep sickness that pervades across borders with multinational corporations usurping human rights and self-determination.
Elected leaders, please set an example for the rest of the nation and put a moratorium on 5G infrastructure until there have been at least 10 to 20 years of scientific testing to prove the safety of these new millimeter wave frequencies on the health and well-being of the guinea pigs this is all being rolled out upon. The FCC never should have had the right to enforce such an assault on communities across the country.
New cell towers every block? Unlike many communities with exponentially less tax revenues, our town has a full-time paid legal staff, so if this corrupt federal government that has been sold out to corporations wants to take our community to court for trying to protect its citizens from government overreach then so be it. That’s a legal battle we can be proud to fight.
Three things, they say, cannot remain long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth, and when the chips fall someday, do you folks really want to be left with this on your permanent record, that you didn’t stand up for the community that put you in office, but rather did the bidding of tech monopolists under the control of lobbyists in Washington, D.C.?
History has a way of recording the actions of its leaders. Do the right thing and resist this illegality masquerading as law.
Andrew Scott
Snowmass