Editor:
One of the impacts of increasing the wingspan of airplanes landing at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will allow 737-size jets to land. The commercial planes are required to use the north direction for taking off and landing (due to safety concerns) but private jets can use both directions, north and south.
Private planes use the southern approach that goes over the West End of Aspen when the winds prevent use of the north runway. Private jets fly very close to the music tent. I’m sure people have heard airplanes flying over during a concert; 737 jets flying over Aspen’s West End and Aspen town will have a noise impact. Officials are taking air samples at the airport for pollutants and noise and all the “dry” issues at that location. What about noise impact/pollution from 737 jets flying over Aspen city limits and town?
I believe the Aspen City Council and Pitkin County commissioners as well as concerned citizens should attend a flyover (their heads) to hear what direct impacts 737 jets will have flying over the city. A group meeting could be convened at a location where the sound and impacts of a 737 will be heard. The Aspen Meadows area, close to the tennis courts, may be a good location to have a meeting of officials and concerned citizens with a few flyovers in the southern landing (and takeoff) pattern with a 737 jet flying over.
Art Phillips
Aspen