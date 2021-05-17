Editor:
As the snow melts and Aspen readies for summer, a big thank you to City Market for their upgrade this past year. Many will remember the beautiful spring blooms of the fruit trees several years ago, but the bears put an end to those and wear and tear had the structure around the parking in disrepair. Thanks to store manager John Hailey’s work with Misty Herman in the central office in Grand Junction, the present plan was developed and there is now a nice looking and functional structure.
It is designed so people can have a place to sit to wait on the bus or just enjoy the lunch or snack picked up while shopping. As we watch the new trees and plantings develop, it is with appreciation of a large company helping the Aspen core integrate in the beautiful setting we’ve been given.
Sue Helm
Aspen