Editor:
The way the Aspen City Council and the administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical, used-car salespeople trying to sell an old clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions (see my cartoon at right).
Don’t be fooled by slick sales pitches. Any effective accident, pollution and congestion reduction effort must reduce the amount of vehicles. There is no way around this basic fact, no matter how hard anyone tries to deny it.
Let’s hope that the city changes its course of action and finally recognizes its public duty to work diligently and without any bias whatsoever to propose projects to the community that address all the accident, pollution and congestion traffic issues we face, while honoring Aspen’s tradition of being at the forefront of best practices and visionary thinking.
Anne-Catherine Polayes
Aspen