Editor:
It's known that traffic circles can facilitate five times the traffic of a stop-sign intersection. Likewise, the U.S. Army has the same record with pressure injections without a needle. To administer the injection takes about one second as opposed to several.
The only question is, does the industry of syringe manufacturers suffer? Does the vaccine maintain its integrity in such a procedure?
This is faster ... the vaccines could exceed the daily volume of present vaccines by many times; 300 million vaccines could be done in less time without all the needles, syringes and bandages.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction