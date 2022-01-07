Editor:
“I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy, I’m the one trying to save American democracy,” said Donald Trump on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Another big lie from a big liar.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
